WASHINGTON, N.C. Michael "Mike" David Desmond, 67, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Washington, N.C., after a brief battle with cancer. He was born Monday, Oct. 27, 1952, in Bath, Maine, the son of David Edward and Evelyn Marie (Willette) Desmond of High Street. Mike attended local schools and graduated from Morse High School, Class of 1971, where he lettered in Cross Country and Track and Field. Throughout his life he enjoyed participating and spectating in many sports and activities. His favorite team, the Boston Red Sox, won their first World Series in 86 years on his birthday in Game 4, 2004. As a youth he delivered newspapers for many years at the northend for the Bath Daily Times and later The Times Record. From 1967 to 1971 he was employed at Sampson's Supermarket in downtown Bath. Following graduation, he relocated to the Tampa Bay Florida area where he worked for Bell Telephone Systems of Pinellas Park. In 1972 he returned to Maine and was employed at the Sheraton Motor Inn/Bounty Tavern on Leeman Highway in Bath, where he served as general manager from 1977-1979 and then transferred to the Sheraton Resort & Tennis Club in St. Petersburg, Fla. In 1981 he began his first business on the Florida Suncoast, Pasadena Home & Garden, a lawnscape and home improvement service, which he operated with his sons until relocating to Brunswick, Maine, in 1988. There he started his second business, Maiden Maine Crafts, which he operated with his wife, manufacturing and selling hand-made Maine inspired items at shows and stores throughout New England. From the late 1980s to the early 2000s he was active in several arts and crafts organizations including Central Maine Arts & Crafts Guild, Society of Southern Maine Craftsmen, Stone Soup Artisans and United Maine Craftsmen; serving for many years on the Board of Directors and as show directors. At various times he also enjoyed employment at the Tradewinds Sandpiper Resort of St. Pete Beach, Fla., L.L. Bean Manufacturing of Brunswick and Freeport, Maine, Excellent Commercial Cleaning of Topsham, Maine, and Ed Hamilton Enterprises and Liberty Management of Brunswick, Maine. In April 2002 he moved to Jacob Fork, N.C., to be closer to his family and established his third business, Hickory Handyman, which he operated with his sons and beloved dogs, Rocky, Benji and Big Papi. On St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2007, he married Shawn Marie Zellmer in Hickory, where they made their home until retiring to Washington Park, N.C., in 2015. They were members of the Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Washington, N.C. Mike will be most remembered as an entrepreneur and loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife, Shawn, of Washington Park; three sons, Kelly Michael Desmond and wife, Lori Ann, of Gorham, Maine; Devon David Desmond of Norway, Maine, David Michael Desmond of Bath, Maine; a stepdaughter, Dr. Allyson Quinn Marie Ryan of the Max Planck Institute in Dresden, Germany; his former wife, Patricia Katherine Desmond; and stepson, Lawrence "Slym" Myers of Hickory; two sisters, Anne Marie Mosher and husband, Ronald, of Bath, Patricia Diane Brown and husband, Mark, of Fairfield, Maine; four grandchildren, Hayden Michael and Grace Katherine Desmond, both of Gorham, Lucas James and Madison Anne Desmond, both of Bath; as well as many extended family members and friends who will be greatly missed. Mike requested donations be made in his memory to your local animal sanctuary or rescue mission by way of contributing, volunteering or adopting. Any of these would be most appreciated by Mike and his family. Please be kind to all animals. Services are by Washington Funeral & Cremation, Hillside Chapel, Washington, N.C.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, actively serving Catawba Valley communities since 1948. Over the years we have helped many through the pr…
Jenkins Funeral Service of Newton takes pride in creating a meaningful ceremony to honor the life and memory of a loved one. The caring and …
Latest Local Offers
MOORE'S DAIRY EQUIPMENT, INC.
FIREWOOD FOR SALE Mixed Hardwood cut & split ready to go. Call for pricing 828-493-3449 Delivery Available.
RONALD BURLESON PAVING Family Owned & Operated 50 Years Experience *Road & Driveway Maintenance *Gravel Scrapping *Culvert Pipe Installation & Cleaning Call for FREE Estimate! 828-460-1725