October 27, 1935 - January 28, 2020 Alice Ann (O'Donnell) Deneault, 84, of Newton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Atrium Health-Charlotte. A Catholic funeral Mass will be held Saturday, April 18, at 10 a.m., at Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Newton. Father Jim Collins will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the Memorial Garden at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. The Deneault family will host a reception at Abernethy Laurels, following the service. Condolences may be sent to the Deneault family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Deneault family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111. Bennett Funeral Service 7878 NC Hwy. 16, Newton, NC 28658
