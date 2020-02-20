October 27, 1935 - January 28, 2020 Alice Ann (O'Donnell) Deneault, 84, of Newton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Atrium Health-Charlotte. She was born Oct. 27, 1935, in Newton, Mass., to the late Dennis J. and Mary J. (Finn) O'Donnell. Alice was a member of Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Newton. She enjoyed attending antique car shows with her husband Bob and the turquoise and ivory 1954 Chevy Hardtop in which they first met. Alice also enjoyed traveling the United States and Canada, family cooking, dining on fresh New England seafood, as well as watching Boston Red Sox and Celtics games. Alice was blessed with many lifelong friends from her childhood in Auburndale, Mass., to her new home at Abernethy Laurels in Newton, where she and her husband Bob moved to be closer to family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert O'Donnell, Dennis O'Donnell; and sisters, Mary Taylor, Anne L. Ireland and Jean Higgins. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 64 years, Robert W. Deneault Sr. of the home in Newton; sons, Robert W. Deneault and wife, Kim, of Lincolnton, Thomas E. Deneault and wife, Brenda, of North Hampton, N.H., Richard A. Deneault and wife, Lauren, of Denver, N.C.; daughter, Margaret (Peggy) Sevigny of Huntersville; grandchildren, Lindsay Deneault, Christopher Deneault, Natasha Deneault, Thomas E. Deneault, Alicia Deneault, Stephanie Waldron, Christopher Sevigny, Thomas F. Deneault and Ashley Deneault; and great-grandchildren, Chloe Deneault, Oliver Waldron, Madison Waldron, Annabelle Deneault and Abbie Sevigny A Catholic Funeral Mass to be held at Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Newton will be announced at a later date. Alice will be inurned in the Memorial Garden at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Atrium Health Foundation, Levine Cancer Institute, 208 E. Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203, www.atriumhealthfoundation.org; or the United Church Homes and Services (UCHS) Foundation, 100 Leonard Ave., Newton, NC 28658, www.uchas.org/foundation. Condolences may be sent to the Deneault family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Deneault family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.

