CONOVER Paul Junior Dellinger, 92, of Conover, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at his residence. He was born March 13, 1927, in Catawba County, to the late Cecil Paul Dellinger and Ethel Sigmon Dellinger. Paul was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover, and retired from the United States Army after serving his country for 26 years. Following retirement, he was self-employed as a painter and tax preparer. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Dellinger; son-in-law, David Benfield. Those left to cherish his memory are wife of 67 years, Shirley Jean Huffman Dellinger, of the home; sons, Paul Dennis Dellinger and wife, Sherel, of Hickory and Stanley Dellinger and wife, Patti, of Conover; daughters, Annissa Beck and husband, Jason, of Conover, Stacey Dellinger Earls of Conover, Shelley Dellinger of Claremont, Pandora Earls and husband, George, of Mooresboro and Pamela Benfield of Conover; brother, Darel Dellinger and wife, Dorothy "Dottie" of Conover; grandchildren, Brian Benfield, Kristy Soots, Randall Cline, Jessica Cline, Aaron Cline, Matthew Dellinger, Olivia Collius, Briana Dellinger, Aubrey Dellinger, Chasity Davis, Amber Bowen, Dana Mcrary, Claudia Mundy, Catherine Mundy, Kenneth Abernathy, Kristin Earls, Emily Earls, Cassie Earls, Adam Paul Beck, Rachel Beck, and Joshua Yount; 27 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. A service to celebrate Paul's life will be held Sunday, Aug. 18, at 3 p.m., at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover. The Rev. Kevin Graudin and the Rev. Eric Hauss will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, Aug. 18, from 1 to 3 p.m., at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Those serving as pallbearers are: Randall Cline, Casey Cline, Michael Bowen, Aubrey Dellinger, Derek Collius, Greg Stillwell and Adam Paul Beck. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church Mission Team, 6175 St. Peter's Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613. Condolences may be sent to the Dellinger family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Dellinger family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
