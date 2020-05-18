May 13, 1944 - May 15, 2020 Paul Eugene Dellinger, 76, of Newton, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Paul was born May 13, 1944, in Catawba County, to the late Paul Dellinger and Faye Benfield Dellinger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Connie Dellinger. A loving husband, father and grandfather, Paul is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret Thompson Dellinger. In addition to Margaret, he is survived by his sons, Scott and Timothy Dellinger and daughter, Paula Dellinger; brother, Donald (Mary) Dellinger; sister, Margie (Jimmy) Bridgeman; and grandchildren, Kayla Phillips, Dakota Dellinger, Madison Cook, Sophia Davis, Lynn Titus, Hunter Dellinger and Luke Singletary. A receiving will be held today (Monday, May 18), at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home in Newton. Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
#1 GODFREY TREE SERVICE OVER 48 YRS. OF TREE SERVICE EXP. Tree/Stump Removal Trimming Total Clean Up Bucket Truck Storm Damage Clean-Up Free Estimates - Insured 704-872-3976 704-880-2934
New Home Construction Additions/Renovations; Kitchen Cabinets Installed; Door/Window Replacements; Decks, Flooring, Painting, Garage, Vinyl Siding. Licensed and Insured Tom Fox - 828-238-8879
D & R Electrical Service CALL US FOR ALL YOUR RESIDENTIAL NEEDS.... New Homes, Remodel Additions, Adding Outlets/Lights, Etc. 40 YEARS EXPERIENCE CALL 704-202-4541