May 13, 1944 - May 15, 2020 Paul Eugene Dellinger, 76, of Newton, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Paul was born May 13, 1944, in Catawba County, to the late Paul Dellinger and Faye Benfield Dellinger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Connie Dellinger. A loving husband, father and grandfather, Paul is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret Thompson Dellinger. In addition to Margaret, he is survived by his sons, Scott and Timothy Dellinger and daughter, Paula Dellinger; brother, Donald (Mary) Dellinger; sister, Margie (Jimmy) Bridgeman; and grandchildren, Kayla Phillips, Dakota Dellinger, Madison Cook, Sophia Davis, Lynn Titus, Hunter Dellinger and Luke Singletary. A receiving will be held today (Monday, May 18), at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home in Newton. Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com

