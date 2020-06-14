Dellinger, Izora

September 12, 1924 - June 12, 2020 Izora Little Dellinger, 95, of Conover, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Trinity Village in Hickory. She was born Sept. 12, 1924, in Alexander County, to the late Ransom and Bessie Stafford Little. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd C. Dellinger; daughter, Barbara J. Yancey; six brothers; and a sister. Izora was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Conover and enjoyed gardening, sewing, canning, baking and spending time with her family. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Bobby Joe Dellinger and wife, Gerry, of Conover; sister, Mary McPherson of Randleman; granddaughter, Lori Wambold and husband, David, of Mooresville; stepgranddaughters, Donna Davis, Dana Eaton and Terri Kindley; and great-granddaughter, Alexis Brewer. A service to celebrate Izora's life will be held Monday, June 15, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The Rev. Scott Bollinger will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Conover. The family will receive friends from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16 in Newton, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Organ Fund, 4420 County Home Rd., Conover, NC 28613. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Service information
3:00PM
7878 NC Highway 16
Newton, NC 28658
1:45PM-2:45PM
7878 NC Highway 16
Newton, NC 28658
