Holland Dellinger November 18, 1943 - May 22, 2020 Holland Eugene Dellinger, 76, of Hickory, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born Nov. 18, 1943, in Catawba County to the late George W. Dellinger and Ethel Herman Dellinger. Holland was an active member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover where he served as Public Relations Elder, Trustee and Usher. After working at numerous furniture companies, he retired after 49 years as an upholsterer. After his retirement, he enjoyed working as a Guest Service Clerk at Lowes Foods on 14th Ave., in Hickory. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Cecil Ray Dellinger, George Eulan Dellinger, and James Howard Dellinger. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Judy Killian Dellinger of the home; son, Matthew "Matt" Todd Dellinger of Conover; brother, Lester Ray Dellinger of Hickory; sister, Frances Dellinger Starnes of Newton; and granddaughter, Adeley Lynn Dellinger. A service to celebrate Holland's life will be held Saturday, May 30, at 4 p.m., at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover. The Revs. Kevin Graudin and Eric Hauss will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Sound System, 6175 St. Peter's Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613; or St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Helping Hands Fund, 6175 St. Peter's Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Service information
4:00PM
6175 St. Peter's Church Rd.
Conover, NC 28613
