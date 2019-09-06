SHERRILLS FORD Boyd T. Dellinger, 95, of Sherrills Ford, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. His funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, at Mountain View Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 3:15 p.m., prior to the service. Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Dellinger family.