MAIDEN Sherry Roxanne DeHart, 57, of Maiden, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. A celebration of Sherry's life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, in the Chapel of Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home in Newton. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home, prior to the service. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton is honored to serve the DeHart family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
