MAIDEN Sherry Roxanne DeHart, 57, of Maiden, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. A celebration of Sherry's life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, in the Chapel of Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home in Newton. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home, prior to the service. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton is honored to serve the DeHart family.

Tags

Load entries