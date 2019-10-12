GRANITE FALLS Ruby Mae Townsend Decker passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Liberty Baptist Church, Sunday, Oct. 13, at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends, at the church, from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Bass-Smith Granite is honored to serve the family of Ruby Mae Townsend Decker.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
