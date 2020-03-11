September 4, 1975 - March 8, 2020 Jason Lamar Deaton, 44, of Catawba, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his residence. He was born Sept. 4, 1975, in Iredell County, to Stephen and Kathy Hedrick Seale. Jason was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Claremont and was self-employed as an auto detailer. He enjoyed writing and drawing. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leonard and Catherine Shook Hedrick. Those left to cherish his memory are daughter, Summer Deaton of Fairfield, W.Va.; parents, Stephen and Kathy Hedrick Seale of Catawba; twin brother, Jonathan Deaton of Catawba; stepbrothers, Gavin S. Seale of Catawba and Adam C. Seale and wife, Stephanie, of Denver, N.C.; sisters, Jackie Cody and husband, Mike, of Lincolnton and Jennifer Black and husband, Keith, of Hickory; grandchild, Axel Ashcraft of Fairfield; special uncle, Jimmy C. Hedrick; and special aunts, Sandra H. Fraley and Shelby Clayton. A memorial service to celebrate Jason's life will be held Thursday, March 12, at 4 p.m., at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Claremont. The Rev. Phillip Setzer will officiate. The family will receive friends from 3 to 3:45 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, 1648 Shiloh Rd., Claremont, NC 28610. Condolences may be sent to the Deaton family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Deaton family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service, 828-465-2111.
