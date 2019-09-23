CHARLOTTE Glenda White Deaton, 76, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Charlotte. Glenda was a graduate of Hickory High School and Lenoir-Rhyne College. Early in her career, she worked as a medical technologist at Presbyterian Hospital. Later in life, Glenda received her real estate license and was a real estate broker in Charlotte. Glenda was a devoted mother and volunteered countless hours at MARA as a board member and concessions manager. In her later years, Glenda owned and managed multi-family apartment units in Hickory. Glenda was predeceased by her son, Bryan. She is survived by her daughter, Adele; son-in-law, Kevin; and three grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Forest Lawn East Cemetery in Matthews. Adele wishes to thank Sunrise on Providence and Hospice for the wonderful and compassionate care provided to Glenda during her fight with cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in her honor to MARA (Matthews Athletic and Recreation Association), P.O. Box 1023, Matthews, NC 28106, www.marasports.org. Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
