RHODHISS Dylan Thomas Deaton, 19, of Rhodhiss, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Dylan was born June 21, 2000, in Catawba County, the son of Scott and Dianna Edwards Deaton. Dylan worked for Pizza Hut in Granite Falls. In addition to his parents he is survived by a sister, Meagan Katherine Deaton of the home; a maternal grandfather, Sheldon Lee Edwards Sr. of Delaware; and a paternal grandmother, Jonell Puett of Morganton. A celebration of Dylan's life will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Hildebran Gym, with Hampton Boggs officiating. Bass-Smith Funeral Home is serving the family of Dylan Thomas Deaton and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
KIRBY MAINTENANCE
#1 GODFREY TREE SERVICE OVER 48 YRS. OF TREE SERVICE EXP. Tree/Stump Removal Trimming Total Clean Up Bucket Truck Storm Damage Clean-Up Free Estimates - Insured 704-872-3976 704-880-2934
SAM A. BYERS & SONS Moving Service, Inc. MOVING PACKING STORAGE CRATING ANTIQUES PIANOS 704-528-9596 Troutman, NC NCUCC-2302 Local - 48 states since 1935 www.byersandsons.com
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY