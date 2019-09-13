RHODHISS Dylan Thomas Deaton, 19, of Rhodhiss, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Dylan was born June 21, 2000, in Catawba County, the son of Scott and Dianna Edwards Deaton. Dylan worked for Pizza Hut in Granite Falls. In addition to his parents he is survived by a sister, Meagan Katherine Deaton of the home; a maternal grandfather, Sheldon Lee Edwards Sr. of Delaware; and a paternal grandmother, Jonell Puett of Morganton. A celebration of Dylan's life will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Hildebran Gym, with Hampton Boggs officiating. Bass-Smith Funeral Home is serving the family of Dylan Thomas Deaton and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.