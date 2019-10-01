HICKORY Amy Marie Bowman Deaton, 47, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at her residence. She was born Jan. 10, 1972, to James R. Bowman and the late Carolyn M. Bowman in Catawba County. Amy was co-owner and operator of Highland Cleaners in Hickory. She loved her family, her animals, the mountains, and most importantly Jesus. Amy had a big heart and loved to help anyone she could. She will be dearly missed. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Wade and Ann Bowman; maternal grandparents, Cloyd and Maye Starnes; and mother-in-law, Rosemary Deaton. Survivors include her husband, Gene Deaton of the home; father, James R. Bowman and wife, Wanda, of Lenoir; sister, Tina Bowman Thomas and husband, Jeremy , of Hickory; nieces, Sommer Madden and husband, Keith, and Michaela Suttles; aunts, Denise Harrill and husband, Michael, Patricia Burke and husband, Quentin; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and great-nieces. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to The Catawba County Humane Society, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603; or to the Hospice and Home Care of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
STUMPS BY DAN FULL TREE SERVICE Now offering lot clean-up Forestry Mulching 45 Year Experience Fully Insured 828-312-3797 "Our best advertising is our last customer"
DAVID'S ROOFING SHINGLES, METAL, RUBBER ROOFING, TPO & PAINTING "Limited Lifetime Warranty for 30+ Year Shingles" All Types Remodeling Also!! Hail & Wind Damage Claims 32 Years Experience All Work Guaranteed Call David Gillespie 828-713-4154
A.2.Z. Handyman WE DO IT ALL
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY