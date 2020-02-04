September 14, 1931 - January 31, 2020 Mr. William P. "Red" Deal passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. A funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 7, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. Entombment will follow at Burke Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 7, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
