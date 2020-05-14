April 9, 1936 - May 12, 2020 Patsy Montana Withers Deal, 84, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem. Patsy was born April 9, 1936, in Catawba County to the late Yates "Joe" Murphy Withers and Ruby Lee Kilby Withers. Patsy was a member of Beth Eden Lutheran Church in Newton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Caleb Lee Deal. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Levon Deal of the home; three sons, Dennis Deal and wife, Wanda, of Advance, David Deal and wife, Jewel, of Newton, Lee Deal and wife, Dawn, of Newton; daughter, Amy Setzer and husband, Todd, of Newton; brother, Joel Withers; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held today (Thursday, May 14), at 3 p.m., at Eastview Cemetery in Newton with Pastor Marcus Ollis officiating. The body will lie-in-state today (Thursday) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton. Memorials may be made to Beth Eden Lutheran Church, 400 N. Main Ave., Newton, NC 28658. Burke Mortuary and Crematory of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
