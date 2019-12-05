NEWTON Nellie Rose Pendergrass Deal, 70, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. Born Nov. 10, 1949, in Vance County, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Pendergrass and Annie Lee Abbott Pendergrass. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Richard Pendergrass. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Melissa Anne Shearin and fiancé, Gene Roberts; sisters, Lucille Pringle, Jean Engle and husband, Ron, and Betty Strickland and husband, Marcus, Judy Reid; brothers, Millard Pendergrass, Henry Pendergrass and wife, Diann, and Patrick Pendergrass and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Kasey James Shearin and wife, Ashlyn Reavis, Kevin Scott Wilson, Tonya Deal Sadler, Stephanie Deal Henson, and Kandie Deal; and 13 great-grandchildren. The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, in the Chapel of Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home in Newton, with the Rev. Edwin Elmore officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home, prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the Deal family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton is honored to serve the Deal family.
