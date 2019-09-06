CHARLOTTE Lewis Wayne Deal, 87, of Charlotte, died Aug. 31, 2019, in his home at Aldersgate Retirement Community. He was born in Hickory, Sept. 11, 1931, son of the late Odell C. Deal and Constance E. Deal. Lewis graduated from Hickory High School and Lenoir-Rhyne College. He served in the U.S. Air Force in Germany during the Korean War. While in Germany he met the lady who would later become his wife, Philomena Schumann, who was actually from North Carolina. Lewis retired as a business manager at Duke Power Company in 1989 and then was able to pursue his passion of gardening. He was preceded in death by his wife in 2008 and a daughter, Elaine Frauenhofer in 2018. Lewis is survived by a daughter, Constance Deal; two granddaughters, Ella and Sofia Frauenhofer; several loving nieces; and a nephew. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, at Aldersgate Chapel-Fellowship Hall, with the Rev. Ann Wepner officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be private in the Bethel United Church of Christ Cemetery in Hickory. Memorials may be sent to Bethel United Church of Christ, 4547 Bethel Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28502. Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204, 704-641-7606. Condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
