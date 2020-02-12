November 17, 1952 - February 10, 2020 Larry Wayne Deal, 67, of Claremont passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. A service to celebrate Larry's life will be held Thursday, Feb. 13, at 3 p.m., at Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont. The family will receive friends from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the Deal family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Deal family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Service information
3:00PM
5759 Bolick Rd
Claremont, NC 28610
1:45PM-2:45PM
5759 Bolick Rd
Claremont, NC 28610
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Chapman Construction New construction/remodeling We build to suit. Land/ home pkgs. avail. Lic. General Contractor David Chapman. 828-403-0502, 828-403-0438
"Turn Old Into New" Brooks Custom Upsholstery Reupholster * Refinish * Custom Built * Residential * Pool *Patio Free Estimates * 50+ Years Experience David - 828-228-5309 Dwight - 828-514-8264 or 828-464-1573
Gutter Cleaning Repairs Installations "Gutter Guards" Kirby Maintenance