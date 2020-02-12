November 17, 1952 - February 10, 2020 Larry Wayne Deal, 67, of Claremont passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. A service to celebrate Larry's life will be held Thursday, Feb. 13, at 3 p.m., at Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont. The family will receive friends from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the Deal family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Deal family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.

To send flowers to the family of Larry Deal, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 13
Service
Thursday, February 13, 2020
3:00PM
Bethel Lutheran Church
5759 Bolick Rd
Claremont, NC 28610
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Larry's Service begins.
Feb 13
Visitation
Thursday, February 13, 2020
1:45PM-2:45PM
Bethel Lutheran Church
5759 Bolick Rd
Claremont, NC 28610
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Larry's Visitation begins.

Tags