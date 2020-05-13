January 13, 1976 - May 8, 2020 Mr. Jeffery Lee Deal, 44, of Lenoir, passed away very unexpectedly Friday, May 8, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Deal was born Jan. 13, 1976, a son of the late Martha Crane Peek. He was a former forklift operator and attended Faith Community Church in Connelly Springs. Surviving are his daughter, Jessica Deal and fiancé, Travis, of Conover; sons, Justin Deal of Connelly Springs and Jayden Settlemyre of Marion; a sister, Katrinka Propst and husband, Jamie, of Hickory; and brother, Travis Helton and wife, Stephanie, of Morganton. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Riviera and Regal Cody; and grandmother, Ruby Setzer of Lenoir. A private service of celebration for family only will be held Saturday, May 16, at 2 p.m., in the Longview Church of God, with the Rev. Jamie Propst officiating. Memorials may be made to Longview Church of God, 3776 Main Dr., Hickory, NC 28601. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
