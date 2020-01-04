Ethel Faye Greene Deal NEWTON Ethel Faye Greene Deal, 81, of Newton passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Trinity Village in Hickory. Ethel was born March 2, 1938, in Watauga County to the late Esau and Grace Nichols Greene. She retired from Ellis Hosiery Mill in Hickory and was a member of Gateway Baptist Church in Newton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde W. Deal; two sisters, Ruby White and Ola Mae Hamby; and brother, Odell Greene. She is survived by son, Clyde J. Deal and wife, Denise, of Hickory; two daughters, Debbie Miller and husband, Doug, of Hickory and Sheila Miles and husband, Drake, of Roaring Gap; four sisters, Pearl Kanipe of Conover, Dorothy Marley of Taylorsville, Dolly Lutz and husband, Jim, of Granite Falls and Annie Ruth Hamby of Ferguson; six grandchildren, Jonathan Presnell and wife, Glenny, Heather Deal McCorkle and husband, Cassidy, Maggie Deal, Trey Stephens, Anthony Laxton, Morgan Miles and Dustin Miles; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Grace Presnell, Branson McCorkle, Robinson Sureo, Rachelle Sureo, Ryan Sureo, Raiden Miles, Ha'Mourii Joyner-McCorkle, and Cairo Sheppard. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 6, at the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton with Pastor Jerome Walker officiating. Burial in Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory will follow the service. The family will receive friends Sunday, Jan. 5, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Burke Mortuary in Newton. Memorials may be made to Gateway Baptist Church, 3105 Sandy Ford Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Visit www.burkemortuary.com. to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Deal family.
