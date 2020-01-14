CATAWBA David Eugene Deal, 60, of Catawba, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at his residence. He was born Aug. 28, 1959, in Catawba County, to the late John Walter Deal and Betty Elliott Deal. David was a member of Hudson Chapel Baptist Church, and employed with Bartlett Milling Company in Statesville. He retired after 20 years of service as a volunteer firefighter with Catawba Volunteer Fire Department. David loved working on his property, his tractors and motorcycles but most of all, he loved his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn Andrew Deal. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 41 years, Barbara Stewart Deal of the home; son, David Robert Deal and wife, Pye, of Statesville; daughters, Jessica Deal Parsons and husband, Randy, of Newton, and Jennifer Deal Beckett and husband, Allen, of Catawba; brother, Walter Deal of Newton; sisters, Susan Deal Buff of Mauldin, S.C., Nancy Deal of Claremont, and Teresa Deal of South Carolina; and grandchildren, Izabelle Pelkey, Anthony Haskett, Amanda Parsons and Abby Parsons. A service to celebrate David's life will be held today (Tuesday, Jan. 14), at 7:30 p.m., at Hudson Chapel Baptist Church in Catawba. The Rev. Ronnie Davis will officiate. The family will receive friends today (Tuesday, Jan. 14), from 6 to 7:15 p.m., at Hudson Chapel Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Debra of America, 75 Broad St., Ste. 300, New York, NY 10004, or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 W Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605. Condolences may be sent to the Deal family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Deal family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
