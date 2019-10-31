CLAREMONT Carolyn Hunsucker Miller Deal, 84, of Claremont, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Newton. She was born March 8, 1935, in Catawba County, to the late John Jonas Hunsucker and Mabel Hoke Hunsucker. Carolyn was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who dedicated her life to her family. She was a trusted friend and neighbor to many, touching the lives of countless people through her church, community, and her 35 years at Bassett Upholstery, serving 25 years as supervisor of cutting/receiving and the last 10 years, as the customer service manager. Carolyn was a dedicated member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Claremont for 65 years, an active member of the United Methodist Women, and the Evening Circle. As coordinator of church outreach projects for many years, she enjoyed her work at the Corner Table in Newton and preparing care baskets for area hospitals as well as local school benevolence projects. She attended Oxford High School in Claremont, where she was salutatorian of her class and excelled in basketball. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Billy Eugene Miller; and stepson, Larry E. Deal. Those left to cherish her memory are husband of 52 years, Conley L. Deal of the home; children, Donna Miller Sims and husband, Ron, of Conover, Chris Miller and wife, Reggie, of Newton, Beverly Miller and partner, Stephanie Sautner, of Rancho Mirage, Calif., and Tim Miller and wife, Carole, of Conover; grandchildren, Matt Sims and wife, Kristen, of Conover, Rachel Miller Willard and husband, David, of Wilkesboro, Alex Miller and fiancée, Emily Whitman, of Charleston, S.C., Evan and Elaine Miller, twins, of Conover; great-grandchild, Avery Willard of Wilkesboro; stepon, Lynn Deal of Nebo; beloved pet, Rusty; special friends, Richard Moser and wife, Norma, of Hickory, and Sherry McClellan of Conover. A memorial service to celebrate Carolyn's life will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, at 4:30 p.m., at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Claremont. The Rev. Dennis Marshall will officiate. A private burial will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends Saturday, Nov. 2, from 2 to 4:15 p.m., at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Those serving as honorary pallbearers are: Mike Benfield, David Keller, Dayne Miller, Dale Hunsucker (In Israel), Brian Harwell, Randall Sullins, Harlie Hoke and Jon "Hoppy" Gibbs. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church General Fund or Bethlehem GALS, P.O. Box 233, Claremont, NC 28610. Condolences may be sent to the Deal family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Deal family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
