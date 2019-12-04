DREXEL Bertha Sue Deal, 85, of Drexel, passed away peacefully at Burke Hospice Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Born Oct. 15, 1934, in Alexander County, she was a daughter of the late James Hall and Fannie Miller Hall. Mrs. Deal was a lifelong member of Drexel First Church of God and a graduate of both Hudson High School and Clevenger Business College. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Prince Edward Deal Jr. Mrs. Deal is survived by her daughter, Gina Duckworth (Ron); grandchildren, Tyler Duckworth of Austria and Courtney Duckworth of New York; brother, Joe Hall (Marsha) of High Point; sister, Henrietta Sullivan of Hudson; and many nephews and nieces. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, at Drexel First Church of God. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., in the church, with the Revs. Jake Eldridge and Burt Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Drexel First Church of God or North Morganton United Methodist Church. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.