April 28, 1950 - May 23, 2020 Mrs. Alma Jean Aldridge Deal, 70, of Connelly Springs, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. Mrs. Deal was preceded in death by her husband, Ulysses Grant Deal. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory of Valdese is serving the Deal family.

