April 28, 1950 - May 23, 2020 Mrs. Alma Jean Aldridge Deal, 70, of Connelly Springs, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. Mrs. Deal was preceded in death by her husband, Ulysses Grant Deal. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory of Valdese is serving the Deal family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
