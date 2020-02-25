August 5, 1966 - February 21, 2020 Mr. Robert "Bob" Allen Davis, 53, of Hildebran, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Valdese Hospital. Bob was born Aug. 5, 1966, in California, to Edward J. and Shirley K. Davis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Eddie Davis, Terry Elliot, Floyd Best, and Jerry Palmer. Survivors include his three brothers, Gary Davis, Larry (Nannette) Davis, and John (Shanna) Davis; three sisters, Pat Lynn, Betty Hawkins, and Shana (Bill) Wilborn; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, Feb. 27, from 5 to 6 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. A funeral service will follow Thursday, at 6 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service. www.heritagefuneralservices.com