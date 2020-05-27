December 1, 1927 - May 23, 2020 Melba Sain Davis, 92, of Hickory, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Saturday, May 23, 2020, surrounded by her family. Melba was born Dec. 1, 1927, in Lincoln County to the late Frank Eugene and Nannie Bell Sain. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Floyd "Frog" Davis; and brother and sisters, Ben F. Sain, Rachel S. Wright and Gladys M. Sain. She was a member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Hickory. Melba worked for many years at Belk Broome Co. in the office in downtown Hickory. She also worked in the main office at Merchants Distributors, Inc. (MDI) for 20 years where she retired in 1990. She loved flowers, gardening in the summer, animals and always had a pet. Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Jerri Davis Sherrill (Gary) of Granite Falls; sons, Randall Melvin Davis (Debbie Prystup), Floyd Allen Davis (Joan) of Hickory; grandsons, Mark Davis (Rhonda), Chad Davis of Hickory, Kevin Sherrill of Conover, Brantley Davis of Hickory; granddaughters, Julie Sherrill Primanti (Marc) of Raleigh, Amber Davis Wooten (Cory) of Mooresville and Lauren Davis Pitts (Dustin) of Hickory; seven great-grandchildren; and brother, Bobby "Buddy" Sain (Wilma) of Vale. A service to celebrate Melba's life will be held Saturday, May 30, at 1 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Mark Dolphens will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:45 p.m., prior to the service. Interment will be a private ceremony at Catawba Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care in Hudson. A special thanks to the Shaire Center in Lenoir for taking wonderful care of our mother. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
For All of your Service, Installation & Repair Needs for Heating & Air ALSO DUCT CLEANING Residential & Commercial Licensed & Insured NC33283 johnnyonthespothvac.com 24 Hour Service Senior Discounts! ¶ Military Discounts! FINANCING NOW AVAILABLE 12 yr. parts and labor warrant…
Buying Coin Collections, Gold/Silver, By Apt. FREE Appraisals. Bill Watts Inc. 704-938-3472 703 MOORESVIILE RD 28081
#1 GODFREY TREE SERVICE OVER 48 YRS. OF TREE SERVICE EXP. Tree/Stump Removal Trimming Total Clean Up Bucket Truck Storm Damage Clean-Up Free Estimates - Insured 704-872-3976 704-880-2934