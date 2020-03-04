May 30, 1994 - February 28, 2020 Marilyn Jean Davis, 25, of Asheville, died unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. She was born May 30, 1994, in Hickory, to Margaret Setzler Belcher and Kevin Donnell Davis. Marilyn is survived by her parents, Margaret Belcher and husband, Lyle, and Kevin Davis and wife, Jennifer; brother, Mason Davis; sister, Peyton Campbell; maternal grandmother, Janice Setzler; paternal grandparents, Josie and Edwin Davis. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, John Setzler Sr. Marilyn grew up in Hickory and graduated from Fred T. Foard High School, where she was a member of JROTC and the track team. She loved people, never meeting a stranger. Sometimes her path had bumps and she fell but always getting back up and continuing on her life's journey and being a friend to so many. The memorial service will be held Friday, March 6, at 11 a.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hickory. The receiving will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 12 Baskets of Asheville at ashevillepovertyinitiative.org/donate or to Homeward Bound WNC at homewardboundwnc.org/donate. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Service information
11:00AM
547 6th St. NW
Hickory, NC 28601
11:30AM
547 6th St. NW
Hickory, NC 28601
