Bennie Harold Davis Jr. November 24, 1965 - April 10, 2020 Mr. Bennie Harold Davis Jr., passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at his residence after a period of declining health. Mr. Davis was born Nov. 24, 1965, in Burke County, a son of Carolyn Rudisill Davis and the late Bennie H. Davis Sr. Bennie was a faithful member of Olive Grove Baptist Church, serving as the Young Adult Sunday school teacher and as the Intermediate Boys Bible School teacher. He was employed as a Sample Clerk with Hanes Industries with over 26 years of service. Surviving in addition to his mother are his wife, Robin Buchanan Davis of the home; two sons, Noah Davis, Eli Davis; a daughter, Lydia Davis all of the home; and a sister, Kathy Breeden and husband, Richard, of Morganton. A private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 14, at Olive Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Terrill Crump officiating. Due to the coronavirus, a celebration of life will be held at a later date at Olive Grove Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Olive Grove Baptist Church, 123 Leman Gap Rd., Casar, NC 28020. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
828-442-7224 TREE SERVICE Mike Carr Bucket Truck Services Trimming, Shaping, Full Take Down Stump Grinding, Brush Chipping Lot Clearing & Logging Excavation Services Log Length Firewood 24 HR emergency Storm Clean Up FULLY INSURED FREE ESTIMATES
Grandfather Clock Repair Professional In Home Service Call 336-692-4366 35 Years Experience
Home exterior cleaning. Singlewide MH start at $100. Single level & Doublewide homes start at $175. multi-level homes start at $225. Insured. 336-428-2053