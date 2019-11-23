Harold Davis NEWTON Harold James Davis, 70, of Newton passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. A service to celebrate Harold's life will be held Sunday, Nov., 24, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., in the Chapel, prior to the service. The Davis family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.