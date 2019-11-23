Harold Davis NEWTON Harold James Davis, 70, of Newton passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. A service to celebrate Harold's life will be held Sunday, Nov., 24, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., in the Chapel, prior to the service. The Davis family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
POWELL'S TREE & STUMP GRINDING SERVICE 45 Years Experience Topping Trimming Free estimates. Reasonable, and dependable, new stump grinder & 60 ft bucket truck call 980-521-4382 ask for Richard. (Fire wood 4 sale)
Union Grove Tree Service 60 Ft Bucket Truck, Stump Grinding Complete Removal Round Overs - Trimming Firewood available Free Estimates -Fully Insured "In God We Trust" Jerry Ireland 704-539-4904 or Cell 704-500-6343
Commercial Roof Coatings & Painting Metal, EPDM TPO etc. Asphalt, Silicone and Elastomeric Coatings "Don't Replace It, Restore It" 60-70% Savings Also coating & sealing decks, docks, Campers/ RVs Fully Insured Call 828-569-5712
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!