HICKORY Annie Louise Davis, 83, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, at Bethel Evangelical and Reformed Church. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Jenkins Funeral Home staff is not involved in the memorial service at the church. The Davis family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
