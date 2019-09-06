MAIDEN Joseph Ervin Darnell, 76, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at his residence. He was born July 19, 1943, to the late James Click Darnell and Grace Marie Sheets Darnell in Ashe County. Joseph was a United States Air Force veteran. He loved to hunt, fish, make knives, and be outdoors any chance he had. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dallas Darnell, Carroll Darnell, and Robert Darnell. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Revonda "Susie" Flowers Darnell of the home; daughter, Terri Richard and husband, Bill, of Newton; grandchildren, Dustin Richard, Melody McCall; great-grandchildren, Ryan McCall, Logan McCall and Jordan McCall; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service. The Rev. Earnest Richards will be officiating the service. Online condolences may be left at ww.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
