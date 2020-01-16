KINGSPORT, Tenn. David Darden, 71, of Kingsport, Tenn., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at his home. David's positive influence touched countless lives. David served in the Army Reserve in the 844th Combat Engineers, Delta Company, where he earned the rank of Major. He was a marketing and product manager at Eastman Chemical Company for 35 years. He taught marketing at Sullivan South High School for 10 years. Out of his love for the church, he taught Sunday school and youth group and was an elder-member of the board at Colonial Heights Christian Church. He volunteered his time and energy and financial support to many events, programs and ministries. He was a volunteer fire fighter for many years. He saw the good in everyone. David participated in everything he did wholeheartedly and he truly enjoyed every moment. David was preceded in death by his mother, Dorcas; and father, Cecil of Conover. David is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judy Bass Darden; one son, Andrew Darden and wife, Dee, of Corbin, Ky.; one daughter, Kristen Robinson and husband, Lavelle, of Knoxville, Tenn.; one granddaughter, Avery Darden, who he absolutely adored; one brother, Steve Darden of Conover; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17, at Colonial Heights Christian Church. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, with Pastor David Mullins officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the church by 10:50 a.m. He was devoted to building relationships and will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Good Shepherd Orphanage in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, P.O. Box 5051, Kingsport, TN 37663; or to the Food Pantry at Colonial Heights Christian Church, 105 Meadow Lane, Kingsport, TN 37663. To express a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport, Tenn., is serving the Darden family. "Well done my good and faithful servant."
+1
+1
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, actively serving Catawba Valley communities since 1948. Over the years we have helped many through the pr…
Jenkins Funeral Service of Newton takes pride in creating a meaningful ceremony to honor the life and memory of a loved one. The caring and …
Latest Local Offers
NEED A METAL ROOF? ALL WORK GUARANTEED! Financing Available! Free Estimates! Newton, NC (828) 308-7667 or (828) 465-0054 www.piedmontmetal roofing.com
STUMPS BY DAN TREES BY DAN FORESTRY MULCHING BY DAN 45 Years Experience Fully Insured 828-312-3797
Excavating & Grading Work Retaining Walls Licensed and Insured FREE ESTIMATES! Call 828-493-3449