Danner, James Edward

October 8, 1961 - June 8, 2020 James Edward Danner, 58, of Newton, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. A service to celebrate James' life will be held Saturday, June 13, at 3 p.m., at Maiden Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden. The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to www.bennettfuneralservice.com
To send flowers to the family of James Danner, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jun 13
Celebration of Life Service
Saturday, June 13, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Maiden Chapel Baptist Church
115 Gibbs Road
Maiden, NC 28650
115 Gibbs Road
Maiden, NC 28650
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life Service begins.
Jun 13
Visitation
Saturday, June 13, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
2:00PM-3:00PM
Maiden Chapel Baptist Church
115 Gibbs Road
Maiden, NC 28650
115 Gibbs Road
Maiden, NC 28650
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.