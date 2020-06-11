Danner, James Edward

Danner, James Edward

October 8, 1961 - June 8, 2020 James Edward Danner, 58, of Newton, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. A service to celebrate James' life will be held Saturday, June 13, at 3 p.m., at Maiden Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden. The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Danner, James Edward
Danner, James Edward
Service information

Jun 13
Celebration of Life Service
Saturday, June 13, 2020
3:00PM
Maiden Chapel Baptist Church
115 Gibbs Road
Maiden, NC 28650
Jun 13
Visitation
Saturday, June 13, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Maiden Chapel Baptist Church
115 Gibbs Road
Maiden, NC 28650
