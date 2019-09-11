TAYLORSVILLE Mrs. Patsy S. Daniels, 71, of NC Hwy 16 S in Taylorsville, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Patsy was born Jan. 6, 1948, in Catawba County, the daughter of Juanita Bowman Stafford of Taylorsville and the late Ray Aaron Stafford. Patsy worked in the furniture industry until retirement from Masterfield Furniture. She was of the Baptist faith and loved to sing gospel music. She had a servant's heart, and always enjoyed helping others. She loved her family, especially those grandbabies and great-grandbabies. She enjoyed sewing and gardening. She was her family's anchor and hero. To know her, was to love her! In addition to her her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "J.N." Daniels. In addition to her mother, those left to cherish her memory include three daughters, Sharon Daniels of Taylorsville, Renee Daniels of Catawba, Connie Agee and husband, William, of Denver, N.C.; grandchildren, Caitlan Dickerson and husband, Sgt. Andrew Dickerson of Hawaii, Joshua Bowman and wife, Rocio, of Taylorsville, Jonathan Oxentine of Taylorsville, Mason Agee of Denver; great-grandchildren, Gunnar Dickerson, Caleb Oxentine, Cooper Bowman; a brother, Allan Stafford and wife, Mandy, of Sparta; special family members, Diane Daniels, Jean Stafford, Janie Keller, Mavis Wike, Sandra Gantt, Shirley Baker, Betty Sherrill, Jerry Bowman, Ellen Morgan, Earl Bostain, Joyce and Dean Holsclaw, Diane Fox; and many others too numerous to mention. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, at Mountain Ridge Church Cemetery. The Revs. Arlie Roten and Mark Adams will officiate. Pallbearers include Johnny Hefner, Jeffrey Hefner, Shannon Stafford, Whitney Daniels, Kyle Wike, Sgt. A.J. Dickerson, Jerry Bowman and Dennis Byrd. The family will receive friends at Adams Funeral Home from 6 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation at www.myeloma.org. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Carolina Oncology Specialists and CVMC Oncology for showing such love and compassion during Patsy's fight. Condolences may be sent at www.adamsfunerals.com. Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Daniels family.
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Home repairs, custom homes, sheds, remodeling, roof, & decks. We are here for all your construction needs. Check out our Facebook page. Free est.
KELLER'S STUMP GRINDING SERVICE FREE ESTIMATE No Job Too Big or Small!! 109 KELLER AVE. MORGANTON, NC 28655 CALL 828-430-0643
STUMPS BY DAN FULL TREE SERVICE Now offering lot clean-up Forestry Mulching 45 Year Experience Fully Insured 828-312-3797 "Our best advertising is our last customer"
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY