August 7, 1935 - March 16, 2020 Phyllis Fulbright Dameron, 84, of Hildebran, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at her residence. Born Aug. 7, 1935, in Burke County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Junior Fulbright and Lydia Emma Pearcy Fulbright. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Jack Fulbright; and one sister, Carolyn Miller. Phyllis was of the Methodist faith, and retired from West Point Stevens. Survivors include two children, Calvin Miller of Claremont and Rebecca Kiell and husband, Charles, of Indiana; three grandchildren, Isaac, Neira, and Everett Kiell, all of Indiana; two sisters, Catherine Miller and Reta Fox, both of Hickory; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held by the family, but a public celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
