Dalton Sr., Vance Clifford

June 13, 2020 Vance Clifford Dalton Sr., 80, of Hendersonville, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Universal Health Care. A native and lifelong resident of Henderson County, Clifford was the son of the late Charles and Laura Dalton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Ethan Beddingfield; four sisters, Inez McChalk, Virginia Huntley, Clara Whiteside and Glenda Hawkins; and one brother, Dennis Dalton. He was survived by his wife of 53 years, Kay Staton Dalton; three sons, Vance C. Dalton Jr. and wife , Lori, of Newton, Rodney Dalton of Hendersonville, Charlie Dalton and wife, Sheri, of Raleigh; one daughter, Charlene Dalton of Hendersonville; seven grandchildren, Isaac Dalton and fiancée, Kayla Demeny of Maiden, Blake Lewis and wife, Joanna, of Raleigh, Rhett Lewis of Hendersonville, Jake Dalton of Newton, Kayla Philbrick of Hendersonville, Ivan Philbrick of Hendersonville, Skye Pressley and husband, Donald, of Asheville; three great-grandchildren, Lane Lewis of Hendersonville, Cora Lewis of Raleigh and Scarlet Pressley of Asheville; two brothers, Bud Dalton and wife, Mae, and John Dalton, both of Hendersonville; sister, Kay Cantrell of Dana; sister-in-law, Joyce Dalton of Hendersonville; and two brothers-in-law, Joe Whiteside and Tommy Hawkins both of Hendersonville. Clifford was a PawPaw to many others. Clifford was a veteran of the U.S. Army with service in Korea. He lived to farm and spend time with his grandchildren, whom he loved so much. He instilled a strong work ethic and love for the land in all of his family. His family witnessed the power of generosity as they saw his willingness to give to and help others anytime there was a need. Clifford's "adventures and life experiences" will be remembered by many. Due to COVID-19, a graveside service will be held today (Tuesday, June 16), at 2 p.m., at Mountain Home Baptist Church Cemetery, 21 Little Creek Rd. in Hendersonville, with the Rev. Craig Garren officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 1409, Lincolnton, NC 28093 or to Mountain Home Baptist Church, P.O. Box 288, Edneyville, NC 28727. Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or at P.O. Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793. Jackson Funeral Service of Hendersonville
