February 13, 2020 Ed Rufus Dale, 78, of Hickory, went home to be with his Lord Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Born in Marion, he was the son of the late Clark and Irene Dale. Ed grew up in Spruce Pine and attended Harris High. He married the love of his life, Ernestine in 1961. Ed came to Hickory in November 1961, and worked for Hickory Springs until his retirement in 2003. He was a member of Highland Methodist Church and the Wesley Star Class, where he was president a number of years. Ed liked to do woodwork, play croquet, bocce, bowling, cards and dominos. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ernestine Dale. Survivors include his siblings, John Dale and wife, Bette, of Spruce Pine, Virginia Howard and husband, Jim, of Augusta, Ga., Linda Tule and husband, Lynn, of Cincinnati, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, at 12 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home, with Pastor Roy Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Catawba County Association of the Blind Inc., 480 17th Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601; or Highland United Methodist Church, 1020 12th Place NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Dale family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
MASTER PAINTING Interior, Exterior Residential, Commercial Industrial Sheet rock, wood replacement Power Washing, Decks, Sr Discount Over 30 yrs exp. Schedule FREE estimate Call 631-767-8514
NEED A METAL ROOF? ALL WORK GUARANTEED! Financing Available! Free Estimates! Newton, NC (828) 308-7667 or (828) 465-0054 www.piedmontmetal roofing.com
NEED A METAL ROOF? ALL WORK GUARANTEED! Financing Available! Free Estimates! Newton, NC (828) 308-7667 or (828) 465-0054 www.piedmontmetal roofing.com