BETHLEHEM Bobby "Bob" Lee Dale, of Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Carolina Rehab in Connelly Springs, following declining health. He was born in Hickory, July 28, 1935, to John Ralph and Mary Lee Hollar Dale. He was a Korean War Veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 58. Bob founded Colorguard Trucking Company and had a second career designing and building unique homes. His creations still exist from Texas to the Carolinas. He was a lifelong car enthusiast and a NASCAR fan with many ties to the original drivers and owners. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Betty Dale. He is survived by sons, Stanley Adam Dale and wife, Kimberly, of Estero, Fla., Randy Lee Dale and wife, Elizabeth, of Highland Village, Texas; grandchildren, Jeremy Dale, Brian Dale and wife, Whitney, Andrew Dale and wife, Tori, Meredith Dale, Brandon Dale and Caroline Dale; and great-grandson, Kye Dale. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m., at Bass Smith Funeral Home in Hickory, Saturday, Oct. 19, and the service will follow at 11:30 a.m., in the chapel at the funeral home. If you prefer donations, please consider contributions to the Wounded Warriors Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Dad/Pop, you will be greatly missed. Walk with God. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Bobby Lee Dale. Online condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
