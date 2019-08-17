TAYLORSVILLE Toyice Lee Dagenhart, 77, of Taylorsville, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. A funeral service will be held Sunday, Aug. 18, at 5 p.m., at Friendship Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
