TAYLORSVILLE Toyice Lee Dagenhart, 77, of Taylorsville, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. A funeral service will be held Sunday, Aug. 18, at 5 p.m., at Friendship Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

