Maggie Sue Bumgarner Dagenhart TAYLORSVILLE Maggie Sue Bumgarner Dagenhart, 71, of Taylorsville passed away Wednesday Nov. 6, 2019. Visitation for Maggie will be (today, Friday Nov. 8), from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., at Mt. Herman Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Gutter Cleaning Repairs Installations "Gutter Guards" Kirby Maintenance
*TREE TRIMMING *DEAD LIMB REMOVAL *COMPLETE TREE Removal *TREE LIMBS OVERHANGING BUILDINGS WE CLIMB TOO FOR HARD TO REACH LIMBS BRUSH CLEARING/REMOVAL We Provide Proof of Insurance - Free Estimates CALL JESSE ROSE 704-880-4015
NEED A METAL ROOF? ALL WORK GUARANTEED! Financing Available! Free Estimates! Newton, NC (828) 308-7667 or (828) 465-0054 www.piedmontmetal roofing.com
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!