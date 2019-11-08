Maggie Sue Bumgarner Dagenhart TAYLORSVILLE Maggie Sue Bumgarner Dagenhart, 71, of Taylorsville passed away Wednesday Nov. 6, 2019. Visitation for Maggie will be (today, Friday Nov. 8), from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., at Mt. Herman Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.