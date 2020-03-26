October 5, 1931 - March 24, 2020 Betty Jo Cutler, 88, of Hickory, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Trinity Village Assisted Living Facility. She is now in the loving arms of her Savior. Born Oct. 5, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Louise Sigmon of Hickory. She was preceded in death by her husband, and love of her life, Donald G Cutler; daughter, Donna Jo Cutler; and uncle, Richard Sigmon. She retired from Catawba Valley Medical Center where she served for 35 years, and was honored as Employee of the Year in 1996. She helped in the establishment of the Oncology Unit and worked closely with the medical staff. She was not only a hard-working and dedicated employee, but also very loving and generous to her patients and her staff. Even after retirement she volunteered weekly at Trinity Village for more than 10 years, and was very dedicated to it. She was a true servant of Jesus, and often went out of her way for anyone in need. Whether it be making someone their favorite food, or just giving out hugs and support, you could always see Jesus through her. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, friend, and most importantly, woman of faith with an infectious smile and love and compassion for both people and animals. She is survived by daughter, Sherry Mikeal Misenheimer and husband, Terry, of Claremont; son, Eric Cutler and wife, Molly, and children, Timothy, Geoffrey, Anya, and Dominick of Tampa, Fla,; granddaughter, Angie Gillam and husband, Ingram, of Hickory; grandson, Wesley Mikeal of Nash County; great-grandson, Josh Cline of Brea, Calif.; great-granddaughter, Lindsey Cline of Hickory; longtime friend who was like a daughter, Karen Seale of Conover; and many, many more wonderful friends who were very special to her. In lieu of a service at this time, a private service will be held for family in the coming days, and a celebration of life service will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church at a later date. Memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N., Bethesda, MD 20814; and/or Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
