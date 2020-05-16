Margaret Cuthrell August 18, 1927 - May 14, 2020 Margaret Punch Cuthrell, 92, of Newton, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her residence. She was born August 18, 1927, in Catawba County, to the late Clinton and Metta Summers Punch. Margaret was a member of Amazing Grace Community Church and retired from the textile/furniture industry after many years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Gene Thomas Cuthrell; and son, John David Cuthrell. Those left to cherish her memory are son, Gene Allen Cuthrell and wife, Cheryl Teague Cuthrell, of Piedmont, S.C.; daughter; Jill C. Church and husband, Tom, of Hickory; brother, Bus Punch and wife, Marilyn, of Newton; grandchildren, Gary Thomas Church, Jr. and wife, Kathy, Berry Allen Church, Chuck Ron Church and wife, Carrie, Jennifer Cuthrell Floyd and husband, Shadrach; great-grandchildren; Dillan Thomas Church, Chucky Dale Church and wife, Bridjet, and Saphera Rose Church; great-great-grandchild, Morgan Marie Church. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held Sunday, May 17, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The Revs. David Crump and Tom Church will officiate. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Service, in Newton. Those serving as pallbearers are; Gary Church, Berry Church, Chuck Church, Dillan Church, Chucky Church, Shadrach Floyd and Johnny Griffin.
Service information
2:00PM
7878 NC Highway 16
Newton, NC 28658
1:00PM-1:45PM
7878 NC Highway 16
Newton, NC 28658
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
AN AFFORDABLE TREE SERVICE & LANDSCAPING Removals, Topping, Stump Grinding, Firewood, Landscaping, Dirt Work, Lawn Service, Fencing, Retaining Walls 20 Years in Business Licensed & Fully Insured Accepts MC & VISA CALL 828-448-2206
Home exterior cleaning. Singlewide MH start at $100. Single level & Doublewide homes start at $175. multi-level homes start at $225. Insured. 336-428-2053336-428-2053
A + Concrete Service Residential/Commercial Driveways, sidewalks, patios etc... Experienced Professional Service Home Owner Friendly Fully Insured Mobile- 828-962-6807