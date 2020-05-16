Cuthrell, Margaret Punch

Margaret Punch Cuthrell, 92, of Newton, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her residence. She was born Aug. 18, 1927, in Catawba County, to the late Clinton and Metta Summers Punch. Margaret was a member of Amazing Grace Community Church and retired from the textile/furniture industry after many years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Gene Thomas Cuthrell; and son, John David Cuthrell. Those left to cherish her memory are son, Gene Allen Cuthrell and wife, Cheryl Teague Cuthrell, of Piedmont, S.C.; daughter, Jill C. Church and husband, Tom, of Hickory; brother, Bus Punch and wife, Marilyn, of Newton; grandchildren, Gary Thomas Church Jr. and wife, Kathy, Berry Allen Church, Chuck Ron Church and wife, Carrie, Jennifer Cuthrell Floyd and husband, Shadrach; great-grandchildren, Dillan Thomas Church, Chucky Dale Church and wife, Bridjet, Saphera Rose Church; and great-great-grandchild, Morgan Marie Church. A service to celebrate Margaret’s life will be held Sunday, May 17, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The Revs. David Crump and Tom Church will officiate. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, in Newton, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are Gary Church, Berry Church, Chuck Church, Dillan Church, Chucky Church, Shadrach Floyd and Johnny Griffin. Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is assisting the family. www.bennettfuneralservice.com.
Service information
May 17
Celebration of Life Service
Sunday, May 17, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 NC Highway 16
Newton, NC 28658
7878 NC Highway 16
Newton, NC 28658
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life Service begins.
May 17
Reception to follow
Sunday, May 17, 2020
1:00PM-1:45PM
1:00PM-1:45PM
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 NC Highway 16
Newton, NC 28658
7878 NC Highway 16
Newton, NC 28658
Guaranteed delivery before the Reception to follow begins.
