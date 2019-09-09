LINCOLNTON Kathleen Gayle Cunningham, 66, of Lincolnton, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 TO 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Cunningham family.