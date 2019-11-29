JONESVILLE Mr. James "Jim" Thomas Crutchfield, 66, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin. Mr. Crutchfield was born Dec. 9, 1952, in Carthage, Mo., to Thomas and Marcella Blackford Crutchfield. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during the Vietnam War. Mr. Crutchfield served for over 17 years and ended his Naval career as a Boiler Chief. He enjoyed camping and spending time with family. In addition to his parents, Mr. Crutchfield was preceded in death by his first wife, Wynn Sanders Crutchfield; two brothers, Floyd and Doug Crutchfield; and a sister, Alice Crutchfield. He is survived by his loving wife, Rita Shore Crutchfield; two sons, Jimmy Crutchfield and Joey Crutchfield; three stepchildren, Jeffrey (Patty) Swaim, Chad (Jeremiann) Swaim, and Kenny (Heather) Swaim; grandchildren, Blaise, Kaylynn, Michael, and Ian; nine stepgrandchildren; sister, Olitta Watson; brothers, Michael and David Crutchfield; and his K-9 companion, Toby. A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1, at Gentry Family Chapel in Jonesville, with Pastor Junior Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Full military honors will be provided by Yadkin VFW Post 10346 and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin for the loving care given to Mr. Crutchfield. Condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.
