Cruse, Margie Huffman

January 27, 1941 - June 7, 2020 Margie Huffman Cruse, 79, of Newton, passed Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Trinity Ridge. Born Jan. 27, 1941 she was the daughter of the late Homer and Myrlie Huffman. She was a dedicated sewer at Vanguard Furniture for 30 years. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jerry Ray Cruse; two daughters, Terry Chapman (Bill) of Claremont, and Kelly Rife (Mike) of Troutman; son, Randy Cruse (Dinah) of Connelly Springs; two brothers, Tony Huffman (Judy) of Maiden, and Jimmy Huffman (Karen) of Lincolnton; six grandchildren, Bret Butler, Jordan Cruse, Rachel Chapman Poston, India Cruse, Haley Rife, and Kasey Rife; and great-grandson, Cameron Poston. In addition to her parents, Margie is preceded in death by daughter, Cindy Butler; and son-in-law, Willie Butler; sister, Lorene Reynolds; and brother, Billy Huffman. The family will have a celebration of life Friday, June 12, at 3 p.m., in the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home. The family will receive friends, following the celebration of life. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
