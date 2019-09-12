HICKORY Daphne Dale Sullivan Crump, 87, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Carolina Caring. Born June 26, 1932, in Shelby, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Mary Tate Dale. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harry Sullivan; sister, Susie Lingerfelt; and a brother, Ben Dale. She was a member of Viewmont Baptist Church and a graduate of Cherryville High School, where she was the valedictorian of her graduating class. She managed the Service League Thrift Shop, was manager of Catawba Science Center Gift Shop and in later years worked at Whittemore's and in the boutique at Stein Mart. Daphne loved to travel, especially to the beach. She also enjoyed exercising, reading, and eating out with the "Rowdy Bunch." Her family and her church were first and foremost in her life. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, she could be described as strong, kind, caring and a devout Christian. She will be missed by all who knew her. Daphne is survived by her husband, Kenny Joe Crump of the home; sons, Doug Sullivan and wife, Cindy, of Hickory, Brad Sullivan and wife, Anna, of Mooresville; brother, Bill Dale and wife, Bonnie, of Lenoir; grandchildren, Josh Sullivan, Graham Sullivan and wife, Lauren, Michelle Sullivan, Thomas Sullivan and wife, Laura, and Patrick Sullivan; great-grandchildren, John and Carter Sullivan; a brother-in-law, Ken Lingerfelt; five nephews; stepchildren, Kenneth Crump and wife, Jill, Gary Crump and wife, Regina, Debra Espey and husband, Daniel, all of Hickory; and five stepgrandchildren. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Viewmont Baptist Church, with the Rev. Andrew Rawls officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Her family will serve as pallbearers and her Sunday school class will serve as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to Viewmont Baptist Church, 1246 2nd St., NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
ON THE LEVEL MOLD & REPAIR SERVICES
RICKY MILLSAPS TREE WORKS PLUS Complete tree care, storm damage, bucket truck, stump grinder, lots cleared, bush hog, skid steer work, haul gravel. INSURED - FREE ESTIMATES 704-592-2411 - 704-880-0605
SAM A. BYERS & SONS Moving Service, Inc. MOVING PACKING STORAGE CRATING ANTIQUES PIANOS 704-528-9596 Troutman, NC NCUCC-2302 Local - 48 states since 1935 www.byersandsons.com
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY