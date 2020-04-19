On April 16, 2020, just 16 days before her 90th birthday, Eula Mae Hoyle Crowder, left her earthly home to join her Heavenly Father and her beloved husband of 70 years. She was a woman of deep and abiding faith and our family's personal prayer warrior. She passed very peacefully of complications of Alzheimer's disease while listening to her favorite hymns, at Abernathy Laurels in Newton. Mrs. Crowder was a humble woman who was a seamstress for Alba for many years. She would tell you that her greatest accomplishments were her family and the privilege of serving the Lord. Until her health declined, she was a loyal member of the New Covenant Church of God. She served her Lord through singing in the choir and playing the piano. Her family was the center of her world. She cared so deeply about each and every one of them and never a visit was made that she didn't want to know about each and every one of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren (and of course all the in-laws and nieces and nephews). To know her was to smile every time you saw her. The noise of grandchildren and great-grandchildren laughing and playing, the laughter of her children, nieces and nephews exchanging stories and memories during the many family gatherings brought her great joy beyond any material possessions. Mrs. Crowder was born May 2, 1930, to Gordon M. Hoyle and Brady Young Hoyle in Burke County. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 70 years, Jesse A. Crowder; sisters, Aileen Hoyle Deal and Zora Hoyle Johnson and their spouses, whom she loved dearly, also preceded her in death. She was so close to all of her husband's family and she would not be happy if we didn't mention her loving brothers-in-law, Brooks Crowder and Steve Crowder. We can only imagine the reunion they are all having in heaven. She is survived by her three children, Sheila Crowder Ward (Dennis) of Hickory, Denise Crowder Rose (Jeff) of Charleston, S.C., William Gordon (Buddy) Crowder (Pam) of Morganton; and one brother, Billy Hoyle (Jan) of Columbia, S.C. The true apple-of-her-eye, was her grandchildren, Dana Bradshaw (Ben), Michael Combs (Casey), Kristie Crowder, Kaitlyn Crowder and her great-grandchildren, Alexis Bradshaw, Callie Bradshaw, Philippa Combs, and Parker Combs. So with four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren she certainly had a beautiful and very happy life. She was loved by each and every one of them. In addition, she is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was loved by each of them. During the last year of her life the staff at Abernethy Laurels became her extended family. Each and every one was so wonderful to her and our family. We could not have asked for a more caring and compassionate group of people to care for our Mom. They were always willing to go that extra mile to meet her needs as well as ours. A special thanks to Mariam, Marie, Tina, Kristen, Lisa and Cassidy. Your love, support and prayers were priceless! A graveside service will be held for the family at Burke Memorial Park today (Sunday, April 19), with Bishop Dennis R. Pitts, Sr. officiating. Pallbearers will be Buddy Crowder, Dennis Ward, Jeffrey Rose, Michael Combs, and Ben Bradshaw. The body lied-in-state at Heritage Funeral Service Saturday, April 18, from 11 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to New Covenant Church of God at 1286 Henry River Road Hickory, NC 28602. The family requests that friends go to www.heritagefuneralservices.com and leave stories and memories of Eula.
