June 5, 1927 - March 13, 2020 The Rev. J.B. Crouse, of Hickory, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Trinity Ridge in Hickory. He was born June 5, 1927, in Fargo, Okla., to the late Joseph Bunyun Crouse and Gladys Donovan Crouse. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Prestwood Crouse; son, Dennis Crouse; brother, Howard Crouse; and sisters, Dorothy Cline, and Delores Leftwich. Rev. Crouse was a retired Pastor of Indian Hills Baptist Church in Lenoir, and was a World War II Navy veteran. He is survived by his daughter, Diane Crouse of Taylorsville; sons, Tommy Crouse and wife, Sarah, of Hudson, Terry Crouse and wife, Sherry, of Hickory; daughter-in-law, Joy Parker of Lincolnton; six grandchildren, Bryan, David, Matt, Andy, Lauren, and Brooke Crouse; and five great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 16, at 4 p.m., at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Hudson with the Revs. Raymond Spann, Rick Crouse, and Terry Crouse officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Cemetery in Granite Falls. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., the church, prior to the service. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
